Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a THROATY exhaust note, WATCH it here

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 got the Indian audience crazy about itself by breaking covers at EICMA a couple of days back. The motorcycle is now showcased in its homeland during the annual rider meet that Royal Enfield exercises in Goa - Rider Mania. With the motorcycle being available to spectators in open, we were expecting a video of its exhaust note. And we are glad to report that we came across one via the YouTube channel of Biker Prakash Chaudhary. It should be noted that the motorcycle sounds amazing with a throaty exhaust note. Also, we guess that it was a cold start, and the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will sound better with engine temperatures rising a little.

The Super Meteor 650 uses a twin-cylinder engine. It is a notion about the parallel-twin cylinder that they don’t have an eargasmic exhaust note, whereas a v-twin architecture is said to be more melodious. However, Royal Enfield has pulled off a neat trick here by using a 270-degree crank angle (often referred to as Crossplane crank), which helps the motorcycle with an exciting exhaust note.

The 648 cc twin-cylinder engine of the Super Meteor 650 is capable of spitting out a peak power output of 47 bhp against 52 Nm of max torque. These numbers are rather respectable for a mid-capacity cruiser motorcycle. Additionally, the slipper clutch is a standard affair, sitting between the engine and 6-speed gearbox.

Design-wise, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks every bit exciting. It embodies the typical raked stance of a cruiser. Amplifying it even further are the rim sizes - a 19-inch for the front and a 16-inch for the rear. The tear-drop tank shape helps in accentuating the cruiser-spec aesthetics. For those who feel it isn’t all, they will be offered with two customization packs.