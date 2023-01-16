Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in India at Rs 3.49 lakh: Design, specs, features

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Astral variant. The company has announced to sell a total of 3 variants of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, namely Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial. The latter have been priced at Rs 3.64 lakh and Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle will also go on sale in the UK. Prices for the Astral variant in the UK are GBP 6,799, while the Interstellar and Celestial variants will retail for GBP 6,999 and GBP 7,299, respectively. Also, there will be multiple customization suites for the cruiser.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Dimensions

Besides, the motorcycle has a low seat height of 740 mm, while it tips the scale at 241 kilos. However, the motorcycle has a low ground clearance of 135 mm, which could turn out to be too low for Indian roads. The fuel tank on the Super Meteor is a large 15.7-litre unit.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specs

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sources power from the same twin-cylinder 648 cc engine with a 270-degree crank that was first seen on Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. Resultantly, it is expected to sound melodious, if nothing else. Talking of power outputs, the engine belts out 47 bhp against 51 Nm. The gearbox remains a 6-speed unit. Braking duties on this cruiser will be performed by a 320 mm rotor on the front and a 300 mm rotor on the rear. The suspension uses upside-down forks on the front end, while the twin shock absorbers are fitted at the rear.

Yes, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks appealing. The stance is amazing too. Thanks to the large 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear rim, both of them are shod with rubber from CEAT. The teardrop tank gets an RE badge, while the seat is set low. Moreover, the seat is set low. The design further takes a neat shape around the rear with a subtle tail lamp. The exhaust pipes do not protrude out widely like other 650 cc motorcycles of the brand. In fact, the catalytic converter is neatly tucked away.

Moreover, the instrument console looks crisp too, and it does come with a Tripper navigation pod. Furthermore, the front headlamp goes with a conventional approach with a circular tail lamp. The switch gear uses a lighter shade here, but the overall fit and finish levels are expected to be of a high order.