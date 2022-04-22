Incidents of road rage are quite common on traffic-laden Indian roads. However, a new road rage incident has been reported where things got out of hand. In Uttar Pradesh, an incident of road rage came to light between a bus driver and a cab driver, which ended with verbal abuse and assault of the bus driver, starting with an argument between them.

The entire altercation between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus driver and a cab driver and his companion occurred on the Yamuna Expressway, which was captured on video by another motorist. The bus was on its way to Mathura from Noida. According to eyewitnesses and the bus driver's official testimony, the cab driver and his acquaintance were irritated with the bus driver because the latter refused to give way to them.

Road rage will get you into our cage!

Taking cognisance of a #roadrage video from #socialmedia, @noidapolice swifty identified & arrested two accused involved in the incident with a bus driver on Yamuna Expressway. Act, don't react & Dial 112 in a hostile situation.#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/EDMUvNu9BF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 16, 2022

Later on, the cab driver rapidly overtook the bus and came to a halt in front of it. Two guys, identified as Qasim (cab driver) and his brother Raanu (acquaintance), exited the vehicle and approached the bus driver, intending to confront him. After a few seconds, the cab driver began abusing the bus driver, while his friend dashed towards the cab to get a stick.

The individual who filmed the video posted it to his Twitter account, tagging the UP Police account. Several individuals re-shared the video, raising concerns about the state of law and order, as well as the appropriate procedures to take in such a serious case of road rage.

UP Police began investigating the incident right away and arrested Qasim and Raanu under Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm to a public worker), 353 (assaulting a public official), 504 (intentional insult), and a few other sections.

