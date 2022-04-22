हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

UP Police warns against road-rage, highlights viral bus driver assault incident: Watch Video

A video of road rage showing a tussle between a cab driver and a bus driver, ending with the assault of the bus driver on the Yamuna expressway has gone viral on the internet.

UP Police warns against road-rage, highlights viral bus driver assault incident: Watch Video
Image Source- Twitter

Incidents of road rage are quite common on traffic-laden Indian roads. However, a new road rage incident has been reported where things got out of hand. In Uttar Pradesh, an incident of road rage came to light between a bus driver and a cab driver, which ended with verbal abuse and assault of the bus driver, starting with an argument between them.

The entire altercation between an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus driver and a cab driver and his companion occurred on the Yamuna Expressway, which was captured on video by another motorist. The bus was on its way to Mathura from Noida. According to eyewitnesses and the bus driver's official testimony, the cab driver and his acquaintance were irritated with the bus driver because the latter refused to give way to them.

Later on, the cab driver rapidly overtook the bus and came to a halt in front of it. Two guys, identified as Qasim (cab driver) and his brother Raanu (acquaintance), exited the vehicle and approached the bus driver, intending to confront him. After a few seconds, the cab driver began abusing the bus driver, while his friend dashed towards the cab to get a stick.

Also read: TVS to invest Rs 1000 crore in UK-based Norton Motorcycles, focus on EV development

The individual who filmed the video posted it to his Twitter account, tagging the UP Police account. Several individuals re-shared the video, raising concerns about the state of law and order, as well as the appropriate procedures to take in such a serious case of road rage.

UP Police began investigating the incident right away and arrested Qasim and Raanu under Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm to a public worker), 353 (assaulting a public official), 504 (intentional insult), and a few other sections.

Uttar Pradesh
