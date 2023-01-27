Scary Visuals! Mahindra Scorpio Reckless Driving Caught on Camera, Noida Police Issues Rs 25,500 Challan

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the popular SUVs in India and is often misused. There have been several instances when owners of the SUV were caught on camera breaking traffic rules on public roads. In one such incident, a black Mahindra Scorpio was caught on camera being driven rashly on roads in Noida. The video of the incident was shared on social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the incident, Noida Police took action against the driver, issued a challan of Rs 25,500, and arrested three young individuals involved in the incident.

Additionally, the Mahindra Scorpio was seized by the police, who also filed a lawsuit to have the driver's licence and the Mahindra Scorpio's registration canceled.

In the video, a black Mahindra Scorpio SUV can be seen switching lanes on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at high speed while there are many other vehicles on the road. Besides, after rashly switching lanes without any warning, the driver suddenly applies brakes on the car. As a result, the car is seen drifting on the road while the burning rubber on the tire leaves behind thick smoke. However, the driver doesn't stop. He continues to speed his car recklessly across lanes

Sharing the information on Twitter, Noida Police said, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received on social media, action has been taken for e-challan (fine Rs. 25500/-) against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules." (Translated in English). After the post, the social media users appreciated the police department's prompt action against the negligence of road safety rules.

सोशल मीडिया पर प्राप्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 25500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/Tht7h0ctae — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) January 27, 2023

The Noida Police department also shared information about the incident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The fines have been issued for the Mahindra Scorpio under MV Act 184 (dangerous driving), Section 192, read with rule 51 of the CMV rules 1989, for the faulty number plate, racing, trials of speed on public roads without permission, tinted glass, failure to use safety belt while driving, disobedience of any direction lawful given by the authority and others.

The crackdown on reckless driving coincides with a special month-long campaign for road safety awareness being held by the UP Police. Over the years, UP has seen thousands of traffic accidents and fatalities. According to government statistics, nearly 400 people died in traffic crashes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in 2022.