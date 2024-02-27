Scorpio N vs XUV700 vs Safari: How Safe Are These SUVs; Details Here

Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 are some of the popular SUVs in India. Ranging between Rs 13 to 17 Lakh, these SUVs are among some of the most bought four-wheelers. While the buyers look for features and specifications majorly, the safety of the vehicle has always been the topmost priority. Indian government has also been promoting safety of Vehicle passengers on roads at the forefront. Until last year crash test for vehicles in India was done by Global NCAP but now this test will be conducted by Bharat NCAP. The initiative seeks to tackle the concerning frequency of road traffic fatalities and injuries in the country by enhancing vehicle safety standards. The test results by BNCAP for most of the vehicles are still awaited. If you are planning to buy any of the Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari or Mahindra XUV700, then check the details of their safety ratings.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a 3-star rating for child occupant protection and a 5-star rating for Global NCAP safety tests. This SUV has garnered commendable results in adult occupant protection tests, securing a notable rating of 29.25 out of 34. According to GNCAP, the final verdict about the vehicle is mentioned below:

Frontal Impact: The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s and passenger’s chest showed marginal protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed adequate and marginal protection. The Footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side impact: While testing the vehicle, head, chest, abdomen and pelvis protection was good. Side pole impact: curtain airbags meet the fitment requirements and pole impact test was performed in a version with side head protection airbags, showing good protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis, and weak protection to the chest.

ESC: The Vehicle meets the fitment rate requirements and the performance shown in the test was acceptable according to Global NCAP’s latest requirements.

Read More: Hyundai Unveils Refreshed i20 N Line Facelift in Europe: Check Details

TATA Safari Safety Ratings

According to Indian safety standards, Tata Safari has received a 5-star BNCAP rating for both adult and child safety. It has scored 30.08 out of 32 for adult and 44.54 out of 49 for child safety. It has also a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Notably, it has the highest scores for both adult and child safety within the Safe Car for India program. The Safari has an impressive score of 33.05 out of 34 for adult occupant protection.

The Tata Safari exhibited comprehensive protection for child occupants during dynamic tests. Equipped with ISOFIX anchorages and a passenger airbag disabling switch, it offers versatility in transporting children safely. Additionally, the Safari complies with the standards of UN127 and GTR9 for pedestrian protection as a standard feature.

Mahindra XUV700

Scoring an impressive 16.03 out of 17.00, the XUV700 stands out as one of the top performers in its category. Additionally, it achieved an outstanding child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00 resulting into a 4 Star Rating. In the crash test, both the driver and passenger received commendable protection for their head, neck, and chest, all rated as good.

Furthermore, their knees were also well-protected, and adequate to good protection was observed for their shin bones. The vehicle's body shell and footwell area were assessed as stable, demonstrating resilience to additional loadings. Notably, standard seat belt reminders for both driver and passenger enhance safety measures. These combined factors have resulted in the XUV700 achieving a five-star rating for adult occupant protection.