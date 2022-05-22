The Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has made headlines for all the reasons. However, this time Grover is making headlines for his social media post where he is posing with his Mercedes-Maybach S650. Grover has shared the image on his official Instagram with a caption saying “The new number plate,” along with a winking emoji. In a recent comedy skit with comedians Shubham Gaur and Saloni Gaur, he referred to the same car.

The former managing director of Bharat Pe has shared a picture where the image shows Grover leaning against his luxury car wearing a blue shirt and white trousers. The image draws attention to his new license plate which reads “ASHNEER G” that netizens found fancier than the car.

A few days ago a reel was posted where Shubham Gaur and Grover were talking about the directions and landmarks where Grover stated about his Maybach. Shubham Gaur has commented on the imaging giving reference of the reel saying “The lambi maybach jise taap kar aana hota hai.”

Grover is known for his fancy car collection of cars. As per the reports, he has a garage with the premium luxury cars one can ever imagine. From Mercedes to Porsche, the Shark Tank fame owns all of them. Mercedes Benz GLS 350, a Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6, and a Mercedes Maybach S650 are parked in his garage.

