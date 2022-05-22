South star Mahesh Babu spotted riding Jawa Motorcycle on a shoot; check pics

The famous Telugu actor or the ‘Prince of Tollywood’ Mahesh Babu was recently spotted riding the ‘ace of streets’ a Jawa Maroon motorcycle for a shoot. The pictures of the actor on the Jawa motorcycle went viral on Twitter in no time. Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, tweeted the picture saying ‘The ace of Tollywood meets the ace of the streets.’ “Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) takes the silver screen by storm on his favourite choice of wheels, the Jawa Maroon! The ace of Tollywood meets the ace of the streets and rides into everyone’s hearts in his new film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata!” read the tweet.

The Jawa is an entry-level motorcycle and it mimics the looks of the two-stroke Jawa. The single disc variant is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom) while the double-disc variant is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 293 cc, single-cylinder motor, fuel-injected motor that is liquid-cooled. It produces 27.33 PS of max power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bollywood actress, Gul Panag also bought a Jawa 42 that was specifically customized for her. The 42 is the same motorcycle as the Jawa but gets modern colours. The motorcycle is finished in Lumos Lime paint scheme. It gets stripes coloured in the paint schemes of our flag around the Jawa emblem on the fuel tank and on the side panels. The fuel tank lid has the name of the actress and her birth year.

