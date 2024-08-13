Simple Energy To Open 6 New Experience Stores In Next 1 Month

Simple Energy, an electric vehicle and clean energy start-up based in Bengaluru, announced that the company will open six showrooms - known as ‘Simple Store’- in the next one month, marking the first phase of the company’s expansion. These showrooms would be brick and mortar stores that are owned and operated by Simple Energy’s official network partners.

"Simple Energy will design the retail space and experience centres for its dealer partners, focusing on a comprehensive, experience-led model," the company said in a press release. These stores will be located in Vijayawada, Bangalore (Rajajinagar, JP Nagar, and Marathahalli), Pune, and Goa. The openings of the stores are scheduled as follows:

-- Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada - 25th August 2024

-- JP Nagar, Bengaluru - 29th August 2024

-- Rajajinagar, Bengaluru - 31st August 2024

-- Marathahalli, Bengaluru- 2nd September 2024

-- Panjim, Goa - 7th September 2024

-- Kharadi, Pune - 11th September 2024

Speaking on the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said- “We're excited to open the doors to the Simple Stores, where the future of mobility comes to life. These spaces are designed to not only showcase our offerings- Simple One and Simple Dot One electric vehicles but also to provide an immersive experience that connects our customers with the innovation and sustainability at the heart of our brand.”

Simple Energy has two offerings in its portfolio- Simple One with 212 Km of certified range and Simple Dot One with 151 Km of certified range. Currently in a pilot phase in Bangalore, Simple Energy has begun deliveries in the city and is preparing to open 45 dealership stores by the end of this financial year.