Singer Palash Sen bids goodbye to his old diesel Toyota Fortuner, complains about NGT rules

Palash Sen, the lead singer of the band Euphoria, recently expressed his feelings and opinions regarding the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules in New Delhi. As per the rules of the NGT, any diesel vehicles at ten years old on 1 January 2021 will be de-registered. Considering the rule, Palash's Toyota Fortuner he bought in 2012 is no longer fit to be used as per rules.

According to a National Green Tribunal decision, the usage of diesel-powered 10-year-old and 15-year-old petrol-powered cars is prohibited in New Delhi. To guarantee that this law is obeyed to the letter, all registering authorities and RTO offices in New Delhi can provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to transfer such older cars to other states where this rule is not currently in place.

Palash started his post by calling his Toyota Fortuner "My highway star!" followed by "This is a complaint post." He continued his post by further expressing his opinions. Bidding farewell to his favourite car, he said, "This is my car, the Toyota Fortuner, my treasure. Tough car. In perfect condition, drives like a dream and has been my highway star for over ten years, without giving me a moment of trouble."

Also read: Uber hikes cab fares by 15 per cent in Mumbai, your ride set to become more expensive

He further contrasted the pollution produced by his vehicle to that produced by the burning of farm stubble and several factories in the national capital region. Palash Sen claims that he is now losing his car due to the harsh NGT rule, citing the fact that he is a law-abiding citizen. He ended his heartbreaking Facebook message by adding that all he wanted to do was share his love for Fortuner and his anguish at having to leave with it.