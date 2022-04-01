हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uber

Uber hikes cab fares by 15 per cent in Mumbai, your ride set to become more expensive

As per Uber the rise in the fares will help cushion the drivers from the impact of the rising fuel prices, as the fuel prices have been a cause of concern among drivers.

Uber hikes cab fares by 15 per cent in Mumbai, your ride set to become more expensive
Image for representation

Uber, an app-based taxi service, has raised charges in Mumbai by 15% to counteract the impact of rising fuel prices. Between March 22, when prices were raised by 80 paise per litre after a 137-day pause, and March 31, both diesel and petrol prices increased by Rs 6.40 per litre.

"Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement here.

He said the rise in fares was to help cushion drivers from the impact of a spike in fuel prices, adding we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern.

Also read: Watch: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter abruptly goes in reverse mode at 90 kmph

The online taxi-hailing service in the statement also said that over the coming weeks, it would continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UberCab Fares hikedUber fareMumbai
Next
Story

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition scooter launched in India priced at Rs 86,500

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Ukraine Russia War: Ukraine attacks Russia's oil depot, video surfaced