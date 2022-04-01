Uber hikes cab fares by 15 per cent in Mumbai, your ride set to become more expensive

Uber, an app-based taxi service, has raised charges in Mumbai by 15% to counteract the impact of rising fuel prices. Between March 22, when prices were raised by 80 paise per litre after a 137-day pause, and March 31, both diesel and petrol prices increased by Rs 6.40 per litre.

"Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement here.

He said the rise in fares was to help cushion drivers from the impact of a spike in fuel prices, adding we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern.

The online taxi-hailing service in the statement also said that over the coming weeks, it would continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed.

With inputs from PTI

