Skoda Auto India Sales Take A Hit In 2023, Retailed 48,755 Units Last Year

Skoda Auto India has maintained its sales momentum and has sold over 1,00,000 cars over the last two years. This is a strong testament to its India-centric product strategy, which saw the launch of two products, tailor-made for the Indian market – Kushaq and Slavia. Both these models have been instrumental in the achievement of these volumes, which previously took the company more than six years to reach. The year 2022 was a record-breaking one for Skoda Auto India, following the two big launches of Kushaq and Slavia. In 2023, the momentum was slightly hampered by supply issues and related constraints. While working towards a full recovery, Skoda achieved sales of 48,755 units in the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Speaking on the sales performance, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It was extremely important for us to maintain our momentum through 2023 after the record-high of 2022. Our efforts in 2023 focussed on consolidating our position by continuous enhancements across our product range, widening our network and improving the quality in sales and after-sales for more satisfied customers, connected through our Human Touch philosophy to cater to all our customer’s needs.”

He added, “Despite the supply challenges in the first half of the year, we have ensured that we ended the last quarter of 2023 on a positive note. For 2024, we have a mix of exciting product actions on the existing range, new product announcements, furthering our growth through exports and expanding our network. And we will continue with our laser-sharp focus on customer delight, as we welcome new customers into the Skoda family.”

Skoda Auto India 2023 Sales

Skoda Auto India registered sales of 48,755 in the year. This follows the record year of 2022 where the company registered sales of 53,721 cars. While the record was set on the fresh launches of the Kushaq and Slavia across Q3 2021 and Q1 2022, the year 2023 has seen the company further strengthen their products with the Kodiaq also registering a jump of 100% over 2022, and recording an all-time high annual sales volume. India continues to be a key market for Skoda Auto, and one of the largest markets outside Europe.

Skoda Auto India Network and customers

From 120 customer touchpoints in the beginning of 2021, Skoda Auto India has grown closer to its customers with 260 touchpoints at the end of 2023. A large number of the existing dealer partners have expanded their footprint with the brand, and share the company’s vison of providing an unmatched sales and service experience to customers across the country.

Skoda Auto India: Full 5-Star Rated Fleet

The year 2023 has further established Skoda Auto India on the safety front. October 2022 saw the Kushaq become the first product to be crash-tested under Global NCAP’s newer, stricter test protocols and earn a full 5-stars for adult and child safety. The trend continued in 2023, with the Slavia achieving the same feat in April. With the Kodiaq already having earned 5-stars in Euro NCAP, Skoda Auto India now has a complete fleet of safety-tested cars scoring a full 5-stars for adult and child occupants.