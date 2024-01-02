Hero MotoCorp Sells More Than 50 Lakh Scooters & Motorcycles In 2023: Details

Continuing to further consolidate its market leadership, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold more than 54.99 lakh units during the January-December period in 2023. This translates into a growth of 5% over the corresponding period (January-December 2022), when it had sold 52.47 lakh units. The company dispatched 393,952 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of December 2023.

With increased government spending and improved liquidity, encouraging farm activity and the upcoming marriage season, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.

The company announced its partnership with Ather Energy for an interoperable fast-charging network across India. Through this collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both VIDA and Ather grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1900 fast-charging points.

Also, Hero MotoSports Team Rally unveiled its team for the Dakar Rally 2024. A full-rider squad of four Rally GP class pilots - Joan Barreda Bort, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Buhler – will represent the only Indian team at the Dakar 2024.

Talking of product launches, the brand started the year with the launch of the Hero Xoom scooter, which also bagged the award of Scooter Of The Year 2023 at Zee Auto Awards. Further, the automaker expanded on its 125cc segment with the launch of the Super Splendor XTEC, followed by the all-new OBD-II and E20 compliant adventure motorcycle - XPulse 200 4 Valve. Also, revamped versions of popular offerings - HF Deluxe and Passion+ were launched in the country.

In the later half, the Xtreme 160R 4 valve made its entry, along with the Harley-Davidson X440, which is jointly-developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson for the Indian market. The company marked the end for its launch-show with the comeback of its iconic nameplate - Hero Karizma XMR.