Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic launched in India, prices start at Rs 12.69 lakh

Skoda has launched the new Kushaq Ambition Classic. It is a new addition to the mid-size SUV's variant lineup. The new variant fills the gap between the Ambition and the Active variant with a few more features compared to the Ambition variant. It will be priced at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and Rs 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic trim in the Indian market.

The Ambition Classic is Rs 1.7 lakhs more expensive than the Active MT and Rs. 25,000 less expensive than the Ambition. There is only Rs. 10,000 difference between Ambition AT and Ambition Classic AT. The lower price compared to Ambition classic comes by sacrificing a few features like automatic climate control and dual-tone fabric seats.

Even with the chip crunch, the car retains features like the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Skoda also offers chrome accessories for the air vent, boot lid, and window line. It also offers features like hill hold control, traction control system, dual-airbags, and a cooled glove box among others.

The powertrain on the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic consists of a 1.0-litre TSI engine which gives out 115 PS of max power with a peak torque of 178 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets the option of a 1.5-litre TSI that produced 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the option of a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In the Indian market, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic will be competing against other mid-size SUVs like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and others.