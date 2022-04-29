हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala man fined for not wearing ‘helmet in car’, here’s what happened next!

In an apparent goof-up by the Kerala Traffic Police, Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet in the car, as reported by PTI.

Kerala man fined for not wearing ‘helmet in car’, here’s what happened next!
Image for representation

A car owner has been fined Rs 500 by Kerala Traffic Police for not wearing a ‘helmet properly’ -- an amusing incident but a problem for the person affected as he now has to approach the authorities to get the error corrected.

In an apparent goof-up by the Kerala Traffic Police, Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of Rs 500 for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)."

This is what the challan dated December 7, 2021, stated and as proof of the same, the challan shows two people riding a bike with the pillion rider not wearing a helmet.

Also read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at Rs 3.37 lakh, gets new colours

At the same time, the challan also indicates that the vehicle class is a 'motor car' and the registration number is that of Ajith's car -- KL21D9877. The goof-up seems to have occurred as the registration of the motorbike, the image of which is attached to the challan appears to be KL21D9811.

Ajith, however, said that he has decided to file a complaint with the Motor Vehicles Department to address the issue. When contacted, police said it could be the result of a clerical or typographical error when the registration number was being entered into the system.

(With inputs from PTI)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaKerala Traffic PoliceHelmet in carCar Challan
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh auto industry to drive next phase of growth for Indian auto sector

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Patiala Violence: Will not allow anyone to create disturbance, says CM Bhagwant Mann