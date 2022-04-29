Kerala man fined for not wearing ‘helmet in car’, here’s what happened next!

A car owner has been fined Rs 500 by Kerala Traffic Police for not wearing a ‘helmet properly’ -- an amusing incident but a problem for the person affected as he now has to approach the authorities to get the error corrected.

In an apparent goof-up by the Kerala Traffic Police, Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of Rs 500 for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)."

This is what the challan dated December 7, 2021, stated and as proof of the same, the challan shows two people riding a bike with the pillion rider not wearing a helmet.

At the same time, the challan also indicates that the vehicle class is a 'motor car' and the registration number is that of Ajith's car -- KL21D9877. The goof-up seems to have occurred as the registration of the motorbike, the image of which is attached to the challan appears to be KL21D9811.

Ajith, however, said that he has decided to file a complaint with the Motor Vehicles Department to address the issue. When contacted, police said it could be the result of a clerical or typographical error when the registration number was being entered into the system.

