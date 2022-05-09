Skoda Auto India has launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15,99,000 lakh. The Kushaq Monte Carlo is available in four variants, with the range topping 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG priced at Rs 19,49,000 lakh. This is the second car to get the Monte Carlo badge in India, and it celebrates Skoda's success in World Rally Championships. Here's the variant wise pricing of the Skoda Kushaq Monet Carlo -

Skoda Kushaq variant Price (ex-showroom) Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15,99,000 Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT Rs 17,69,000 Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI MT Rs 17,89,000 Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI AT Rs 19,49,000

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will be available exclusively in Tornado Red and Candy White colours. Moreover, the 1.0 TSI engine of the KushaqMonte Carlo is standard with Start-Stop Recuperation that improves fuel efficiency. In the first ever visual differentiator between the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines, the Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI will have Sporty Red calipers in the front wheels making it stand out from its 1.0 TSI stablemate.

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo gets Signature Grille with a Glossy Black Surround, R17 Dual-tone Vega 43.18 cms alloys, Monte Carlo Fender Garnish in place of the Skoda badge, contrasting glossy Carbon Steel paint roof having an Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch Technology. The chrome Skoda and Kushaq inscriptions at the rear are now Glossy Black.

The cabin of the Kushaq Monte Carlo carries forward the motorsport heritage through Red and Black Dual-tone Upholstery and Ruby Red Metallic inserts. The driver’s instrument console gets a 20.32 cm Virtual Cockpit with a red theme, while the dashboard gets a 25.4 cm Infotainment System with Skoda Play Apps and a red theme.

Commenting on the introduction the Monte Carlo, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “With our recent successes and our biggest ever month in India, it was only apt that we celebrated with a badge that embodies the Spirit of Victory at ŠKODA. The Monte Carlo is a car that appeals to the heart, to one willing to go the extra mile for the unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics. The Monte Carlo highlights a discrete sense of style. It is homage to the fact that you are driving a name soaked in pedigree and legacy of rally sport, providing a thrilling experience.”