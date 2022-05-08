Rapper Badshah has recently updated his car collection with a new Audi Q8 luxury SUV. With this new car, Badhshah has also got his name added to the list of celebrities who own the Audi Q series SUV. Other than that, he also owns multiple luxury cars like Jeep Wrangler, Porsche 718 Cayman, Rolls Royce Wraith and others.

The news was confirmed by the rapper's post on Instagram. He uploaded the photo with his new Audi Q8, captioned, "Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the AudiQ8. " The post on the social media platform managed to get thousands of like within minutes of uploading.

Badshah's Audi Q8 is the latest edition of the Audi's Q series cars. The exterior of the cars has a radiator grille with Audi's four rings on it, further complemented by big air inlets. It also gets matrix LED headlamps in the manufacturer's signature design. But this is not all; Audi allows the consumers with tons of exterior and interior customisation options.

Moreover, the Audi Q8's opulent interiors are in sync with Badshah's luxurious lifestyle. The cabin of the car is loaded with a myriad of features like a panoramic sunroof, contour ambient lighting, front seats with memory function, a button-less MMI navigation system with touch response, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and a 10-speaker sound system.

It is to be noted that Audi Q8 SUV is available in two variants for the Indian market, namely the Q8 Celebration Edition and the Q8 55 TFSI Quattro. However, it is not determined whether the Audi Q Bashsah bought is which variant of the luxury SUV.

Audi Q8 draws power from a 3.0-litre TFSI engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It generates 340 horsepower and 500 Newton metres of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. The Q8 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.9 seconds and tops out at 250 kilometres per hour.