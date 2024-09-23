Advertisement
Skoda Kylaq Set To Rival Brezza, Nexon, And More; Debuts On 6th November - Details

Skoda Kylaq: Skoda is all set to introduce its first compact SUV, the Kylaq, on November 6, 2024.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Skoda Kylaq Launch Updates: Skoda is all set to introduce its first compact SUV, the Kylaq, on November 6, 2024. Reportedly, production will begin next month and the model will hit the showrooms by March 2025. Skoda plans to manufacture 4,000–5,000 units of the Kylaq, per month at its Chakan facility, catering to both domestic and export markets.

Teasers and official sketches reveal that the Kylaq will follow Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language. Built on the MQB A0 IN platform, it will sport a wide front grille with vertical slats, split headlamps, and a distinctive kinked glasshouse. It will have a shorter wheelbase and more compact dimensions than the Kushaq.

While interior details are yet to be revealed, the Kylaq is expected to share a strong resemblance with the Kushaq. Higher trims could come with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated leatherette seats, and wireless charging. 

Other features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, multiple airbags, ABS with ESC and EBD, Isofix anchors, rear parking sensors, a TPMS, an auto start-stop function, traction control, and more.

Skoda Kylaq will be powered by a 1.0L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 115 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission.

Once launched, the Kylaq will compete with rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. With a localized platform and shared components from the Kushaq, it is expected to be priced competitively in the market.

