Skoda Rapid Convertible Project Car Unveiled In India, But There's A Catch

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has announced its first-ever student car project in India. Selected students from the Group Academy's Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics program have created a unique cabriolet version of the Skoda Rapid sedan. This project offers students hands-on experience in the automotive industry, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. Converting a standard, hard-top car into roofless beauty was not an easy job, but the students were determined and ensured to complete the project on time and with an immaculate finish. Among the various customizations, the one that really draws attention is the retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet.

The iconic ‘winged arrow’ hood ornament elevates elegantly from the bonnet and retracts back in at a touch of a button. They also added a sleek LED lip lighting to the front bonnet to enhance the sporty appearance. In addition, the project car also gets an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the bootlid to give it a distinct appearance. There are several other sporty bits like the fully-loaded black accessories package with a yellow catch radium flow character line and yellow-painted brake callipers.

To give the cabin a more premium feel the students upgraded the standard radio to a more modern, tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system. But more importantly, they had to integrate the seatbelt into the front seat since the cabriolet doesn’t have a B-pillar where the belts are originally mounted. The seats themselves are beautifully crafted in top-quality scarlet-red leather. And to ensure an exhilarating experience, the factory-fitted exhaust was replaced by a sporty exhaust system that can induce goosebumps at a blip of the throttle.

Though this is the first Student Car Project by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, internationally, the Skoda Academy's Azubi Student Car Project is now in its ninth iteration. The Skoda vocational students in Mladá Boleslav have been designing and building their dream car since 2014. With exceptional one-of-a-kind vehicles, the Group in India aims to showcase its Vocational School's high level of training and support the nation’s Skill India initiative. The program not only showcases the exceptional abilities of Indian engineers but also validates the Group’s commitment to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals.