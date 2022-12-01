Skoda reports BI-FOLD increase in sales for November; Kushaq, Slavia help bolstering numbers

Skoda Auto India with its India 2.0 strategy is making a strong effect on the sales tally. The company has released the sales figures for the last month i.e. November 2022, and it reveals that Skoda sold a total of 4,433 units last month. In the corresponding month last year, the company sold a total of 2,196 units, thus posting a bi-fold YoY increase in sales. Moreover, the Brand Director of Skoda Auto India - Petr Solc, said in a statement, “We have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go.”

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, the automaker sold 48,933 units, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars sold in 2021. The company is betting big on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, which underpins the Slavia and Kushaq. Thankfully, these models are bolstering sales figures for the carmaker. The Kushaq being an SUV takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and more. Talking of the Skoda Slavia, it locks horns with models like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and more.

Both of these models - Slavia and Kushaq, are offered with two engine choices - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The former is offered with the options of a 6-speed and 6-speed AT, whereas the bigger 1.5L TSI engine is available with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Talking of rated outputs, the 1.0L TSI churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm. The bigger 1.5L TSI EVO is capable of producing a peak power output of 150 hp in addition to 250 Nm of max torque. The bigger 1.5L motor also comes with cylinder deactivation technology to boost mileage.