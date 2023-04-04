Skoda Salvia, Volkswagen Virtus Bag 5-Star Safety Rating At Global NCAP Crash Test

After bagging 5-star crash test ratings for the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, the Germans now have more bragging rights at their end. The duo got their sedans tested at the Global NCAP’s test bed, and they came out with a solid 5-star crash test rating. Cars in discussion here are Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, and they both have received full 5-star GNCAP rating, as per the organisation’s new test regime. The focus of the Group's INDIA 2.0 project is on manufacturing cars in India that meet European quality standards and cater to both – the domestic and overseas markets.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are proud to have raised the bar in terms of safety standards with each new vehicle we introduce. The Group offers the widest range of cars in India and the common thread that binds all our products is the exceptional packaging – in terms of dynamic drive, features that matter, comfortable ride and most importantly – unparalleled safety. We are confident that the Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus will continue to win the admiration of Indian car buyers, especially those who are conscious about the well-being of their friends and family they drive with.”

Global NCAP revised its crash test protocols to evaluate the frontal and side impact protection of all tested models. Vehicles that receive the highest star ratings are also required to undergo assessments for Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection.

In their most basic safety specification, with ESC included as standard, both the Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus demonstrated a robust structure in the frontal impact and provided adequate to excellent protection for adult occupants, with marginal to excellent protection in the side impact scenarios. Moreover, child occupants received full protection during both front and side impacts, further highlighting the high safety standards maintained by Global NCAP.

The Made in India Škoda Slavia and Kushaq and the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun come equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These consist of three-point Seatbelts for all seats including the middle rear, adjustable Headrest for all passengers, Seat Belt Warning, up to six Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side), Child Lock, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Overspeed Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Park Distance Control (rear), Rear View Camera, Multi-Collision Brakes, Brake Disc Wiping, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rain and Light sensors, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control, and Electronic Differential Lock System (XDS, and XDS+), in addition to the impact absorbing body components and Side Impact Protection Beams in the doors.