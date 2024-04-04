Skoda Superb Makes India Comeback With Engine Upgrades: Details

The Skoda Superb has finally made a comeback to India. This fourth-generation model marks a fresh start for the Superb in India, coming back in an updated avatar after being discontinued due to poor sales a couple of years ago. Let's delve into the details of this eagerly awaited return.

Exterior Design

The exterior design of the updated Skoda features a revised butterfly front grille, complemented by sleek LED Matrix beam headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The redesigned front bumper adds to the clean and modern look, housing a wider and sleeker air dam.

Moving to the side profile, the Superb maintains its prominent shoulder line, now enhanced with new 17-inch alloy wheel designs. At the rear, the sedan showcases sleek LED taillights with crystalline elements, a redesigned boot lid, and an Audi-inspired bumper. The colour options include Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black, adding a touch of sophistication.

Interiors and Features

Inside the cabin, the Skoda Superb offers a larger 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, the Indian version features a nine-inch touchscreen display.

Key features include LED fog lights with a cornering function, a fully digital instrument console, wireless phone charging, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions for the driver seat. The cabin also boasts Cognac upholstery, three-zone climate control, a virtual cockpit, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and park assist with a 360-degree camera, ensuring a premium driving experience.

Powertrain

Defying earlier speculations, Skoda has opted not to introduce a diesel engine option for the new Superb in India. Instead, the flagship sedan is exclusively powered by a robust 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. This engine configuration generates an impressive output of 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, delivering a dynamic driving experience.

The power from this engine is efficiently transmitted to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, ensuring smooth and responsive performance on the road. With its potent engine setup, the Skoda Superb accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.7 seconds, showcasing its agility and power on the tarmac.

Pricing and Availability

The Skoda Superb will be available in India as a fully-imported Completely Built-Up (CBU) model, priced at Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, only 100 units of the top-spec 'L&K' variant will be offered, adding an exclusive touch to this relaunch.