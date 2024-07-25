Slow Poison! Stop Drinking Water From Plastic Bottles Kept In Cars During Summers – Learn Science Behind It

Plastic Water Bottles In Cars During Summers: We all keep water bottles in the car for our journeys to drink water when we get thirsty while driving. Most people use plastic bottles for this because it is cheaper than metal bottles. Another reason is when we are traveling and buy water from a shop, it is available in plastic bottles only. However, carrying water in a plastic bottle during the summer season is not good.

Harmful Chemicals

Plastic is harmful, and in the summer season, due to high temperatures, harmful chemicals can dissolve into the water. Heat breaks down the plastic's chemical bonds, which allows chemicals to migrate into the water, which can be hazardous to health when consumed. This can have long-term effects on your health, leading to various health issues.

Additionally, when you keep water in a plastic bottle inside the car during summer, it heats up quickly as cabin temperature could be higher than the outside temperature and you wouldn't want to drink warm water in the summer.

What To Do?

You may use stainless steel or copper bottles. You may use bottles that are made of metal and can keep water cold for a longer time. Such a practice will keep you hydrated during long journeys. Also, if you have to buy a water bottle from a shop, you can transfer that water from the plastic bottle into your metal bottle.

Drinking water from a plastic bottle is not only harmful to health but plastic is also harmful to the environment. In fact, plastic bottles are non-biodegradable and damage the environment.