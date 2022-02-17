Soon take a road-trip from Delhi to London in THIS bus! Cover 18 countries in 70 days

Whenever we plan to travel overseas, air travel is the only way we can think of. But not anymore! India is now ready to cover the distance from New Delhi to London by bus very soon. This new luxury facility comes with easing India-Myanmar border tensions.

As per sources, the service is expected to begin in September, with luxury buses offering state-of-the-art facilities from Delhi. “Once the route is finalized, the travellers will be able to enjoy the Adventure’s Overland Bus to London. The bus will cover 20,000 km, 18 countries in 70 days,” said an official.

“The price for the entire bus trip will cost around 15 lakhs. It will include all the services: tickets, visas, and lodging in various countries,” the official added. To give travellers a comfortable journey, the bus will have drinking, dining, and sleeping facilities. The bus will have 20 seats and each passenger will be allotted their cabin.

As per sources, this bus service will travel to France via Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Kyrgyzstan. Further, a cruise ship will also be used to cover the English channels. Further, a ferry will also be used to go from Calle in France to Dover in the UK.

Though this might sound new, a similar bus service was initiated by a British bus company, Albert Tours, 65 years ago. It started in 1957 and connected Kolkata to London via Delhi, and was famously called the ‘Hippie route.’ This double-decker bus service continued until 1976 but was discontinued due to a few accidents, and a continuous increase in border tensions amongst nations.

