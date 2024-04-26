In a recent incident in Delhi's Dwarka, a man dressed as the iconic superhero Spiderman was landed in trouble with his friend dressed as Spider-woman after performing stunts on the road. Aditya, posing as "Spiderman," and his friend Anjali, alias "Spider-Woman," were arrested by Delhi traffic police for their daring stunts on a motorcycle, without mirrors, helmets and a number plate. A challan of Rs 21,000 was issued by the traffic police after his stunts. This incident happened near IGI Airports on Urban Extension Road-II.

The duo was arrested after their reel went viral on Instagram. The reel with the caption "Spiderman Najafgarh Part 5," got immense reactions from the netizens. In the video the duo can be seen doing handshakes, posing for the camera, and even a dance move, all while wandering through the streets of Delhi.

The 20-year-old Aditya from Najafgarh runs the Instagram account "Indian Spidey Official," where he shares videos of his daring feats. The bio of his Insta handle reads "Your Friendly Neighbourhood Indian Spidey." and has around 10,000 followers. The 19-year-old Anjali's Instagram is called spideygwen_official. Her Insta bio says "your one and only Spider Gwen".