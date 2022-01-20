CF Moto debuts 250cc Neo-Retro motorcycle, to rival KTM and Husqvarna

As part of its latest offerings, CF Moto has unveiled its 250 CL-X, an inspiration for the larger 700 CL-X. After launching the motorcycle in its own domestic market, the Chinese automaker will take it to international markets in the coming time.

Underpinnings have remained mostly the same, but the NK's aggressive modern bodywork has been replaced with a more rounded neo-retro design.

There is a classic round headlight around which an X-shaped DRL is situated. There is a good balance between the fuel tank and tail section, as well as the stepped seat. A single-cylinder, 249cc liquid-cooled engine provides 28hp and 22Nm, just like the 250NK.

Changes were made in the ergonomics as well, with the CL-X boasting a slightly more upright riding position than the NK. The suspension is handled by an upside-down fork and mono-shock, and braking is handled by both front and rear disc brakes. Other features include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation, and ABS.

CF Moto may not launch this model in India, however, it would not be surprising if they launched a version with a larger engine, such as the 292cc engine from the 300NK, dubbed the 300 CL-X.

