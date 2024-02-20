Survey: Over 80% of 30,000 Delhi People Confess to Drunk Driving

In a recent survey conducted by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), startling revelations have come to light regarding drunken driving cases in Delhi. The survey, which spanned from August 1 to December 31 2023, involved 30,000 respondents and uncovered concerning trends in alcohol-induced driving behavior.- Let's delve into the details of this survey:

Survey Findings

Of the total respondents, a staggering 81.2% admitted to having driven under the influence of alcohol at some point. This alarming statistic highlights a significant disregard for traffic regulations and poses a severe threat to road safety for both the drivers themselves and other commuters.

The survey included 20,776 men and 9,224 women, indicating that drink driving is not confined to a particular gender. Both male and female participants confessed to engaging in this risky behavior, underlining the need for targeted interventions to address the issue across all demographics.

Drink driving Consequences

Drink driving is a serious offense under traffic laws, as it endangers not only the life of the driver but also poses a significant risk to other road users. The consequences of such behavior can be severe, including hefty fines of up to Rs. 15,000 and potential jail time upon conviction. Moreover, the survey findings emphasize the urgent need for heightened awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement measures to curb this hazardous practice.

Enforcement Measures

To detect instances of drunk driving, traffic police employ blood alcohol concentration (BAC) tests, typically using breath analyzers. According to regulations, a BAC level exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood is considered unsafe, warranting immediate action against the driver. These measures are crucial in deterring individuals from driving while intoxicated and safeguarding public safety on the roads.