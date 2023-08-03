Suzuki Access 125 Gets New Dual-Tone Paint Scheme For Special, Ride Connect Editions - Check Here

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched a new dual-tone Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour option for the Suzuki Access 125. The new colour will be available in Special Edition and Ride Connect Edition variants at all Suzuki Two-Wheeler dealerships across the country from 4th August 2023. Recently, the company has achieved a new milestone for the Access 125 by rolling out the 5 millionth scooter from its Manesar-based factory with over 15 years of production of the scooter.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring for our customers refreshing new colour on our flagship product. We understand the needs of our buyers and this colour has been launched after getting a lot of positive feedback for our ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour variant.”



The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect** Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console enabling a seamless connection of the vehicle with the rider’s smartphone to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Additional features in the Suzuki Access 125 include a Premium Chrome External fuel refilling lid, super bright LED headlamp, LED position lights, and USB Socket. The Access 125 is on sale with a 124 cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of dispensing out a peak power output of 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm and a max torque of 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The engine uses a CVT for channelling power to the wheel.