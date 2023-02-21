Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing First Time in India, Likely to Enter Production Soon?

Hyundai Creta, arguably one of India's most popular SUVs is set to get an electric version in the Indian market soon. Amidst all the rumours about the electric SUV, recently the test mule of the car was spotted on the outskirts of Chennai. Since the car is still in production, details on the electric SUV's launch are still scarce. But based on the spy shots it seems the electric car is almost close to being complete. Hence, the car will likely enter production by the end of next year and might be launched in India by 2025.

The test mule spotted in Chennai uses the current-gen Hyundai Creta for the testing of the electric powertrain. On a closer look, the SUV has an extension under the body which seems like the electric battery pack. Furthermore, the car was seen near an EV charging station which backs up the claim of being a car with an electric powertrain.

The details of the powertrain or factors like battery capacity and range are not known yet. But chances are that the electric SUV will be using the same E-GMP platform as the South Korean automaker. Chances are that it might get the same specifications as the Hyundai Kona Electric probably with certain improvements in range.

The new Hyundai Creta EV is anticipated to make its international premiere at the 2025 Auto Expo. While India may be one of Creta Electric's initial customers, it can also act as a centre for exports to other nations where it will be introduced gradually. Upon launch, the car will compete against Maruti Suzuki eVX and MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is set to launch the 2023 Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. The new sedan will come with major changes in the design and feature list. Furthermore, the powertrain of the car will be RDE compliant following the BS VI phase 2 emission norms. For the same, the car will be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbo and a naturally aspirated variant of the petrol engine.