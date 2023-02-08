Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer Series Motorcycles Launched in New Colour Schemes

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new colour schemes for Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The company unveiled Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue. In addition, Gixxer 250 will now be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Gixxer series has also been introduced in Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

Suzuki Gixxer Variant Wise Pricing:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 --- Metallic Sonic Silver/Metallic Triton Blue --- Rs 2,02,500

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 --- Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 --- Rs 2,02,000

Suzuki Gixxer 250 --- Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 --- Rs 1,95,000

Suzuki Gixxer SF --- Metallic Sonic Silver/Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black --- Rs 1,45,500

Suzuki Gixxer Metallic Sonic Silver/Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black --- Rs 1,40,500

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series will now be available with Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console. The application lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with the motorcycle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console can be paired with both AndroidTM and iOS phones.

Commenting on the launch Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer series in general has increasingly gained customer acceptance not only in India but also in our overseas markets. Today, the Gixxer that is made in India is not only popular in the domestic market but also forms a very large component of our exports worldwide.

And now in this month of February, 2023 we are pleased to launch inspiring new colour schemes. The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience. The trust and faith of our customers encourage us to work with utmost devotion and deliver quality products. These motorcycles have been updated keeping in mind the needs & latent expectations of the motorcycle enthusiasts”