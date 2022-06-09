Suzuki Hayabusa updated with three new colour options: Full details

The Suzuki Hayabusa needs no introduction whatsoever. Currently sold in its third-generation form, the Hayabusa was launched for the first time in the year 1999. Since then, the motorcycle has received praises for its top-speed achieving capabilities. In fact, it had a top speed of 312 kmph to bag the title of the world’s fastest production motorcycle. Well, the third-gen Suzuki Hayabusa has been here for over a year now. And it has just been updated with three new colour options, namely Metallic Matte Black No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White with Pearl Vigor Blue, and Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red.

Apart from the revision to the colour palette, the Hayabusa remains unchanged. So much so that the graphics for the motorcycle stay the same as well. It features Suzuki lettering on the fuel tank in a rather old-school manner. Moreover, the Japanese script of the word ‘Hayabusa’ can be seen on the fairing. As of now, these updates are only rolled out for the American market. Other markets, including India, will soon see Suzuki following the course.

The mechanicals on the superbike are unaltered in the updated avatar. It continues to source power from a 1,340 cc 4-cylinder power plant. The motor is designed to churn out a rated power output of 190 hp and max torque of 150 Nm. Paired to a 6-speed gearbox, the Hayabusa comes with a slipper clutch. Also, it features an all-LED headlamp, three power modes, cornering ABS, launch control, hill hold control, a six-axis IMU, quickshifter, cruise control, traction control, and anti-wheelie control.

Currently, the Suzuki Hayabusa retails for Rs 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. With the new updates dropping on the Indian version, a price revision is expected to happen. In the Indian market, the Hayabusa enjoys a stronghold. To put things into perspective, the first batch of the third-gen Suzuki Hayabusa was sold out in just 48 hours.