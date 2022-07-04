NewsAuto
SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE

Suzuki Katana motorcycle launched in India, prices start at Rs 13.61 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle launched a new bike model 'Katana' in India price at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike, whose name is derived from the legendary Japanese sword Katana, features a 999-cm3 powertrain.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Suzuki Katana motorcycle launched in India, prices start at Rs 13.61 lakh
gallery,

Suzuki Motorcycle launched a new bike model 'Katana' in India price at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike, whose name is derived from the legendary Japanese sword Katana, features a 999-cm3 powertrain.

gallery,

"The Katan reflects Suzuki's ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.gallery,

The company received a lot of queries from motorcycle enthusiasts after showcasing the bike in the last auto expo, he noted. "It is basis the positive feedback of our potential customers that we decided to introduce the Katana in India. We are confident that the bike will be able to make its own cult following in India too," Uchida stated.gallery,

The bikes comes with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) which comes with a variety of advanced electronic control systems.gallery,

(With inputs from PTI)gallery,

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?