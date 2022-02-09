हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata Motors

Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in these variants, Priced at Rs 7.69 lakh

After Harrier and Safari, now Altroz, one of the hatchbacks from the Indian carmaker, has received a new dark edition, this edition comes with multiple dark-themed updates.

Tata Altroz Dark Edition launched in these variants, Priced at Rs 7.69 lakh
Tata Altroz Dark Edition

One of the leading Indian automakers, Tata Motors, launched the dark edition of the hatchback Tata Altroz. The launch has been synced with the two years anniversary of the premium hatchback.

The Altroz gets the dark edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims. Since its launch in July 2021. This extension aims to expand its customer base and introduce new styling & popular features. Tata has also started the sales at the authorised Tata Motors dealership at an introductory price of Rs 7.96 lakhs (ex-showroom).  

Commenting on this occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors, said, "The ALTROZ offers true international safety standards, design and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We want to celebrate the brand 2nd anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates."

Also read: No challan for triple riding on bike if voted to power: Om Prakash Rajbhar

The Altroz dark XT and XZ+ will carry forward the dark persona of dark through its exterior and interior design. It will come with a host of premium features, including perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, Hyper-style wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped steering wheels, leather-wrapped gear knob and more.

Dark Mascot on the new XT variant, along with the dark theme exterior and interior, will further accentuate the bold and premium appeal at the mid variants. Adding to the above, the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant will now be offered with new additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) to make the car more desirable & safe.

The new dark edition is also the first vehicle on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The Altroz comes loaded with features and is available in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options.

