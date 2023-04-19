Tata Altroz iCNG Bookings Open, Deliveries Start In May: Gets Twin Cylinders With Usable Boot Space

In order to revolutionise the CNG market, Tata Motors will soon launch the AltroziCNG, which was showcased at the Auto Expo, earlier this year with twin CNG cylinder technology. The automaker has now started accepting orders for the Tata Altroz iCNG against a sum of Rs 21,000. With deliveries commencing in May 2023, the Altroz iCNG is a strong testament to Tata Motors’ successful multi-powertrain strategy, making it the fourth powertrain option in the Altroz range now. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, it received a tremendous response from customers for being India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology.

Altroz iCNGwill be available in four variants - XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+and in four colour options- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The Altroz iCNG will also boast of aspirational features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others.

In addition to the above, the AltroziCNG will also offer

• Innovative Twin Cylinder Technology with a total water capacity of 60 litres (Each cylinder has 30 litres capacity) is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

• Single Advanced ECU - It ensures a seamless and jerk free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa

• Direct start in CNG mode – Altroz iCNG will start directly in CNG mode to ensure a hassle-free experience and no worries on switching the fuel mode

• Additional safety features - thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling.

• Complete peace of mind with standard warranty of 3 year/ 100,000 km

Also read - KTM 390 Adventure X Is Affordable Avatar Of ADV Motorcycle: Top 5 Things About It

Alongside, the Altroz is also available with three powertrain options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. There are a total of 2 gearbox choices on offer - 5-speed MT and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. Also, the Altroz is available in a host of variants. In fact, a sportier version of the hatchback - Altroz Racer, was also showcased at the Auto Expo this year.