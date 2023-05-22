Tata Altroz iCNG Launched In India Priced At Rs 7.55 Lakh

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today launched Altroz iCNG equipped with India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology at an introductory price of INR 7.55 lakhs (All-India, Ex-Showroom). With deep understanding of its customer’s needs, Tata Motors has developed an industry-first CNG technology, the Altroz iCNG, which offers no compromise on boot space and comes with best-in-class features that ensure customers enjoy all the comfort and luxury of a premium hatchback.

The Altroz iCNG comes equipped with advance features such as Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless charger and Air purifier. After the success of iCNG in Tiago and Tigor, the Altroz iCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment only. Making CNG a cool proposition for young car buyers, the Company has rolled out the OMG! It’s CNG campaign to communicate the unique attributes of the Altroz iCNG.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “Customers are increasingly choosing alternate fuel options with the intent of economical as well as eco-friendly drive. CNG as a fuel with its wide availability and accessibility has gained lot of acceptance. However, opting for a CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and to give up boot space significantly. In January 2022, we addressed the first compromise by launching the advanced iCNG technology in Tiago and Tigor, offering superior performance and top -end features. Today, we are delighted to launch the Altroz iCNG, an industry first offering which will redefine the CNG market by addressing the major concern on boot space.

“The Altroz iCNG is a testament to our deep understanding of the customer’s need and our engineering prowess. With the breakthrough of the twin-cylinder CNG technology and advance features we are expecting more personal segment buyers to strongly consider this option. Our multi-powertrain strategy in the Altroz portfolio today offers petrol, diesel, iturbo and iCNG, providing an array of options for the customers to choose from. The Altroz iCNG will bolster our expansive New Forever range and continue to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.

The Altroz iCNG is offered across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. It also reduces the total cost of ownership further with 3 years / 100000 km as standard warranty.