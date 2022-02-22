Kia to offer Carens-like standard six airbags in Sonet and Seltos: Report

The South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to add six airbags to its subcompact SUV Sonet and compact SUV Seltos very soon, and they will be standard on all variants in the near future. The additional airbags will result in higher prices for Kia Seltos and Kia Sonnets.

Kia might also offer the Sonet and Seltos in blue like the Kia Carens. According to Rushlane, Kia may introduce a new diesel iMT HTK+ model to replace the diesel HTK+ model as well. Compact and subcompact SUVs like the Kia Seltos and Sonet are very popular among Indian buyers.

Considering that the Government of India mandated that all 8-seater cars come with six airbags some time ago, Kia India will likely be the first company to standardize on six airbags in its 5-seater and 7-seater cars.

Kia Seltos has 3 engine options, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre engine churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, the 1.4-litre engine gives out 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Seltos comes with a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission option.

For the Kia Sonet, there are three engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 82 hp and 115 Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 115 hp and 240 Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm of peak torque. There are five transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a 7-speed DCT, or a 6-speed automatic.

