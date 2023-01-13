Tata Curvv coupe SUV showcased in near-production guise at Auto Expo 2023: Watch video

Tata Motors showcased the Tata Curvv concept at the Auto Expo 2023, which is also one of the highlights of the Indian automaker's pavilion. The car was revealed in 2022 but was completely a concept. However, this time around, the car seems to be nearing production with a few changes around the model. The most significant of these changes is the change in the powertrain. The model earlier showcased as an electric vehicle now has a chance of getting a turbo-petrol engine when launched for consumers in India. Here we have a detailed walkaround video of the Tata Curvv presented by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo. Tune in to the video for more details.

Besides the Curvv, Tata Motors has showcased a number of passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023. The models include vehicles like Tata Punch iCNG, Tata Altroz iCNG, Tata Altroz racer edition, Tata Avinya Concept, Tata Harrier EV concept, Tata Sierra EV concept, and many more such vehicles. However, the Tata Curvv stands out because of its sharp design and red paint scheme that attracts attention. In addition, the body design of the SUV hints towards the future SUV designs of the company that might maintain a rugged and imposing persona with futuristic elements around the body.

Tata Motors has kept quiet on the details of most of the vehicles showcased, and the same goes with the Curvv. However, with this car, there will be petrol and EV versions. In both of these versions, slight variations in the design can be expected to suit the powertrain. Furthermore, the EV version is expected to get the company's Generation 2 EV architecture which can be used for multiple body types and powertrain options. Whatever may come, Tata Motors will surely be successful in hyping up the product before it hits the market.