Tata Curvv EV Official Teaser Released: Check All Key Details

Tata Curvv EV Teased Ahead Of Launch: Tata Motors' aggressive approach to electric vehicles continues. From hatchbacks to sedans and SUVs, it offers several EV models, holding over 80 percent of the EV market share in India. The company plans to increase its market share with the launch of a new electric car. The Tata Curvv EV, another electric coupe SUV from the home-grown automaker, is all set to hit the showrooms.

The carmaker has released the first official teaser of the production-ready Curvv, revealing its silhouette. It appears to feature a coupe-like roofline, front air intakes with metallic accents, and pop-out door handles. The headlamp clusters and DRLs could be the same units as in the Nexon EV. The teaser confirms it will have newly designed alloy wheels and connected taillamps.

It has been seen testing many times. According to previous spy images, it is likely to feature a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, and ventilated front seats. However, a panoramic sunroof could be reserved exclusively for the higher trims, while the lower variants might get a single-pane unit. It will be based on Tata’s Gen 2 Acti.ev platform.

The forthcoming Tata Curvv EV might get an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), featuring autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more. A floating touchscreen infotainment system, a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and central AC vents will be borrowed from the Harrier and Safari.

Specifications of the Tata Curvv EV are yet to be revealed officially. However, according to media reports, it’s likely to offer a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Tata Motors will not stop at the launch of the Curvv EV; it will also bring its ICE version, which has already been confirmed by the carmaker.