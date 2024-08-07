Tata Curvv EV Launched - Check Price, Range, Charging Time & More

Tata Curvv EV Details: The wait is over for the highly anticipated Tata Curvv EV, as the carmaker has launched the coupe SUV in India. Prices start at Rs 17.49 lakh for the entry-level variant and go up to Rs 21.99 lakh for the fully loaded variant (ex-showroom). It competes directly with the MG ZS EV and will also face competition from the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX in the future, both set to launch early next year.

Variants & Price

-- Creative 45kWh: Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Accomplished 45kWh: Rs 18.49 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Accomplished+ 45kWh: Rs 19.29 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Accomplished 55kWh: Rs 19.25 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Accomplished+ 55kWh: Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Empowered+ 55kWh: Rs 21.25 lakh, ex-showroom

-- Empowered + A 55kWh: Rs 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom

It is based on Tata’s new ATLAS platform. The Curvv EV is available with two battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh, with a claimed range of 502km (MIDC) and 585km (MIDC) on a single charge, respectively. Tata claims that the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes using a 70kW charger, providing up to 150km of range in just 15 minutes.

It has a ground clearance of 190mm and a water wading depth of 450mm. Tata Curvv EV uses a 167bhp front axle-mounted electric motor. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 160kmph. The SUV supports V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) and V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionalities.

Available in five exterior color options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Flame Red, the Curvv EV comes equipped with plethora of features, comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman, a powered tailgate with gesture control, flush door handles, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and a Level 2 ADAS suite offering 20 advanced safety features.