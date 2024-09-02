Tata Curvv Petrol-Diesel Launched At Rs 10 Lakh - Features Explained

Tata Curvv Petrol-Diesel Details: The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) has officially launched in India with eight trim levels: Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. The introductory prices for the petrol models range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced between Rs 11.5 lakh and Rs 17.7 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). These introductory prices are valid for bookings made until October 31, 2024.

It's important to note that the variant-specific prices for the Curvv automatic haven't been disclosed yet. However, Tata has announced that the base petrol-DCT model is priced at Rs 12.5 lakh, and the base diesel-DCT variant costs Rs 14 lakh. The 125bhp turbo-petrol with DCT gearbox is available at Rs 16.4 lakh.

Positioned to compete directly with the Citroen Basalt and other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, the Curvv stands strong in its segment.

The Curvv offers buyers a choice between two petrol engines and one diesel engine. The new 1.2L TGDi turbo petrol engine, making its debut with this model, delivers 125PS and 225Nm of torque. Another 1.2L turbo petrol engine produces 120PS and 170Nm of torque.

The 1.5L diesel engine generates 118PS and 260Nm of torque. All three engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The interior of the Tata Curvv ICE closely mirrors that of its electric version. The top-end Accomplished S trim comes equipped with premium features like a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and an air purifier with an AQI display.

It also includes a two-step recline function for the second-row seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, smart digital lights with charging indicators and welcome/goodbye functions, Level 2 ADAS, an SOS calling function, and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

The coupe SUV is also loaded with a 360-degree camera featuring a blind spot monitor, a wireless phone charger, leatherette upholstery, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, six airbags, and more.