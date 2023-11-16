Top 5 Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh With Air Purifier: MG Hector To Tata Safari

The air pollution is not restricting itself to big metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but smaller cities and towns like Bhatinda in Punjab and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan are also facing the issue. Therefore, it is indeed helpful and convenient to have an automatic air purifier in a car, when travelling around. With a strong intent towards SUVs, we have curated a list of the Top 5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh that come with a built-in automatic air purifier. So, if you are planning to get a new SUV home that also keeps you away from the pollutants in the air, one of these could fit your bill.

Tata Safari

The 7-seater SUV has just been updated as a part of its mid-cycle update. Needless to say, the Safari now looks contemporary, and it also boasts of slightly beefed-up road presence. However, the feature that got it here on the list today is the air purifier that it gets from the factory. The Safari is now available at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Furthermore, the SUV comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which is paired with a 10-speaker JBL sound system.

MG Hector

The Next-Gen Hector has a head-turning design and many first-in-class features, like the largest HD Portrait infotainment system in India, a first-in-class Digital Bluetooth key with key-sharing functionality, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and more. In addition to these features, it has a PM 2.5 air purifier, which provides odourless, fresh air to keep your car feeling new on every drive.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos, too, has just received a mid-cycle update with slightly tweaked styling on the outside, a refreshed interior, and a new powertrain option. It also has a small 2.16-inch LED display on the armrest, which displays the exterior Air Quality Index (AQI) figures. But why? Because, the Seltos does come with an automatic air purifier as well, which is claimed to be using a HEPA filter and can remove up to 95 per cent of pollutants in just 30 minutes.

Hyundai Creta

The car that started it all is on this list too - the Hyundai Creta. It was the first SUV in its segment to come fitted with an air purifier. The SUV is currently on sale with three engine choices - 1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo-Petrol, and 1.5L Turbo-Diesel. There are a plethora of gearbox choices - 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed AT, and IVT.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is another contender on this list with an automatic air purifier. The SUV also gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a 7-speaker BOSE sound system. With prices starting from Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet is available with three engine options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. It also gets a slew of transmission options - 6-speed iMT, 5-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT.