Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Can It Challenge India's Most-Loved SUV?

SUVs are the prime interest of the Indian audience in this era. Currently, there are a host of SUVs in the Indian market in almost every price bracket, shape, and size. Although, coupe SUVs have remained on the higher end of the spectrum. The companies have tried to keep this body style reserved for premium models. However, Tata Motors is trying to break the stereotype with the Curvv. Initially showcased as a concept last year, the Tata Curvv made it to the 2023 Auto Expo as a near-production version. No doubt, it managed to catch a lot of attention, but how will it go against the country’s most-loved SUV - Hyundai Creta? We have an answer.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta - Design

The Hyundai Creta’s design is distinctive and modern. However, it certainly had polarising opinions when it initially went on sale. With time, the design grew on Indian buyers, making them buy it in bulk. The negative offset for wheel arches, large radiator grille, chunky headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-set bonnet, and imposing scuff plate design lent the Creta with butchness. That is exactly what you need from an SUV. Yes, the Creta looks bigger than it actually is.

Comes the Tata Curvv, and we are forced to go weak on our knees, pleading to Tata Motors to launch it as soon as possible. The bonnet is high-set, and the roofline tapers down like BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe. LED DRLs on the nose are ribbon-like, and tail lamps also follow the suit. On the whole, it will be the most stylish SUV on the block, once launched. Not to forget, Tata Motors has confirmed that the production-spec model will retain 80 per cent of the concept’s design.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta - Interior & Features

The Hyundai Creta’s another top attribute remains its spacious interior, which has a rather subtle design theme to appeal to most. The Creta comes with a host of exclusive features, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a large MID for the instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, cruise control, an air purifier, Bose sound system and more. Well, it also gets a slew of safety features like ABS with EBD, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, vehicle stability management, a reverse parking camera and more.

Talking about Tata Curvv, the interior of the model showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo was kept hidden from the sharp eyes of journalists. But, we did manage to have a sneak peek on it, and the dashboard looked sporty with accents, and colour coordinated with the paint scheme. The coupe SUV will get two displays, one for the instrument cluster and another for the infotainment unit. The Curvv will be a spacious car, and it will come with a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is expected to get a Harman-tuned audio system, 360-parking camera, powered front seats and more.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta - Mechanical Bits

The Hyundai Creta is on sale with three engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. Well, the Creta has a proven reliability record, and it is a capable car in terms of road comfort as well.

Talking of Curvv, it will be underpinned by the modified version of the Nexon’s platform. It will be offered with both ICE and electric powertrains. The carmaker showcased the new-gen 1.2L turbo-petrol motor at the Auto Expo, which will make its way to the Curvv. The smaller 1.2L motor will belt out 125 PS and 225 Nm. Gearbox options could include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed DCT.