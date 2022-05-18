Tata Harrier XZS, XZAS variants with sunroof launched in India at Rs 20 lakh

In line with the ‘Forever New’ campaign, Tata Motors has revised the variant lineup of its mid-size SUV - Harrier. With the introduction of new trims - XZS and XZAS, Tata Motors is bridging the gap between the XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XZS grade of the Harrier is priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the XZAS grade will retail for Rs 21.30 lakh. Alongside, Tata Motors will offer these variants in the Dark Edition guise and with dual-tone paint scheme as well.

Over the XZ trim of the Harrier, the XZS grade boasts a price increment of Rs 1.35 lakh. However, it brings along a slew of equipment with the price premium, like panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and auto-dimming IRVM. In comparison to the higher XZ+ trim, the new variant misses out on the ventilated front seats and iRA connected car tech, but it is cheaper by Rs 35,000.

Talking of mechanical specifications, the XZS and XZAS variants continue to come with the 2.0-litre FCA-sourced oil burner that puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT for the XZS trim and a 6-speed AT for the XZAS trim. With the FWD layout, the Harrier is underpinned by the OMEGARC platform, derived from the Land Rover’s D8 architecture.

The XZS and XZAS variants of the Tata Motors’ mid-size SUV are greatly loaded with features. The list includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, semi-digital instrument cluster, 9-speaker JBL-tuner sound system, air purifier, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and more.

