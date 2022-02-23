Tata Motor launches Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari Kaziranaga Edition models in India

Tata Motors has finally launched the new ‘Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs’, with a starting price of Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for Punch, Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for Nexon, Rs 20.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for Harrier, Rs 20.99 (ex-showroom) lakh for Safari. This new edition is inspired by India’s rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India’s great national parks.

This, one-of-a-kind special edition of SUVs will include the Punch a subcompact SUV, the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV the Harrier and its flagship 7-seater SUV the Safari. With bookings commencing today, the Kaziranga edition will be available only on their respective top trims, across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships.

Tata Motors has also recently announced its plan to auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to the IPL fans and has decided to donate all proceeds from the winning bid towards the efforts on Conservation of Wildlife in Kaziranga.

Defining character of the Kaziranga Range:

This new range introduction comes with a series of interesting additions to enhance the overall design of the cars. All models come with a Grassland Beige Exterior Body Color with a dual tone roof in Piano Black finish. The Earthy Beige Leatherette upholstery and Tropical wood Dashboard along with the several Earthy beige coloured inserts in the interiors make the cars more thematic, elevating the interiors with an exclusive feel. Furthermore, the embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests (also in 2nd Row in Safari) and the addition of a new Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender, emphasizes the go – anywhere attitude of Tata Motors’ true SUVs while also resonating with the solid toughness of the mascot.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

India’s first and safest sub-compact SUV – the Tata Punch gets an interesting addition of elements with the all New Earthy Beige Leatherette Upholstery, Piano Black door trim, Earthy beige tri-Arrow finish dashboard mid pad, Granite Black Roof rails, Piano Black Humanity Line front grille and Jet Black 16" Alloy wheels. This Kaziranga edition will be available in the top persona Creative MT, Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT and Creative AMT-iRA.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition

The Nexon in its newest incarnation witnesses the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver. The thoughtful addition of an air-purifier makes its cabin feel comfortable and safe. To provide more ease to the driver, a new electro-chromatic IRVM has been introduced in this version. Additionally, the Nexon Kaziranga will also come equipped with Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Upholstery, Piano Black door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings and roof rails, Piano Black Humanity Line front grille and Jet Black 16" Alloy wheels. The Nexon Kaziranga edition will be available in two trims – Petrol & Diesel Powertrains, Nexon XZ+ (P) and Nexon XZA+ (P)

Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition

Tata Motors’ premium SUV – the Harrier will now sport an enhanced appeal with the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver. The thoughtful addition of an air-purifier makes its cabin feel comfortable and safe. It will also come with a host of new connected car technologies, (iRA Connected Car Technology, Remote Commands, Location based services, Over the Air Updates, Live vehicle Diagnostics and Gamification) along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto over WiFi. With Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings, Granite black front grille with Piano Black Inserts and Jet Black 17" Alloy wheels, the Harrier, in the Kaziranga edition, will be available in two trims – Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+

Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition

Tata Motors’ flagship SUV – The Safari is one of the most feature rich vehicle in its segment. In addition to the available features in its top trim like the Ventilated Seats in 1st & 2nd Row”, Wireless Charger, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto over Wi-Fi, Air Purifier, iRA, The Safari Kaziranga will sport Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings, Granite black front grille & Roof rails with Piano Black inserts and Jet Black 18" Alloy wheels. This edition in the Safari will be avavailable in 4 trims - XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, XZA+ 6S.

