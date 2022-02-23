2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz spec comparison: features, price and more

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now launched in the Indian Markets. This new hatchback is all set to compete against Tata Altroz, a premium Hatchback quite appreciated in the market for its features and safety.

Since both these cars appeal to a similar consumer base, we decided to make a detailed comparison of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Tata Altroz to find out which of them is a better option for you.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Dimensions

Both of these cars are on the bigger side of a hatchback model though having a bit of difference in size. Coming to the numbers on the scale, the new Baleno is 3,990 mm in length,1,745 mm in width and 1,500 mm in height. On the other hand, Tata Altroz has a length of 3,990 mm, a width of 1,755 mm and a height of 1,523 mm. Both of these cars have a slight difference in their wheelbase, with Baleno measuring 2,520 mm and Altroz measuring 2,501 mm.

These similarities and slight differences in the numbers might bring these cars on equal grounds in terms of space and manoeuvrability.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Features

When we come to features, the updated Baleno has a big advantage over the Altroz as it gets HUD, with a 9-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki Connect App (Smartphone & Smartwatch), auto climate control and Amazon Alexa devices along with ARKAMYS powered sound system along with other things. However, the Altroz has a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman sound system, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps iRA suite for connecting.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Safety

Both the cars come with ABS and EBD with a reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors, etc. However, the new Baleno takes a front seat here with the 360-degree view camera(only on the top variant) and its 6 airbags covering the driver, co-passenger with side and curtain airbags.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Engine

The new Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine producing a 90 hp and max torque of 113 Nm. It works in combination with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an option of AMT. However, Tata Altroz comes with two petrol engines and a diesel engine to choose from. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 89 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque. There are two petrol engines available: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit that produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that produces 108 horsepower and 140 Nm. The Tata Altroz is only available with a manual transmission.

Both these cars stand in a similar position in terms of power produced by their engine. However, Baleno lacks the option of a diesel engine similarly Altroz lacks the option of an automatic transmission, leaving the buyer to choose the better option better suited for their needs.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Price

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh, and the Tata Altroz has a price range of Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh. This makes the Baleno fall in roughly the same bracket as the Altroz though with a slightly higher price.

Culminating the comparison, we can say that if you pay a bit more money, you can have a car in the form of a new Baleno with better features and safety.

