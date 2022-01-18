Upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2022: Scram 411, Hunter and more

Royal Enfield is the longest running motorcycle brand globally. In the past decade or so, the Indian neo-classic bike-maker has made a huge name for itself, with a cult following, to say the least. Royal Enfield had a blast in 2021 launching Meteor and all-new Classic motorcycles in the country. In 2022, Royal Enfield plans to keep the momentum going with multiple products in the pipeline. Here's all the motorcycles Royal Enfield plans to launch in 2022 -

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is derived from the Meteor 350 that was launched in India in late 2020. It is expected to have smaller 17-inch alloy wheels and will likely be more affordable. In order to keep costs low, the company may also choose not to include the triple pod cluster found in Meteor. It is likely to use the same 349cc engine found in the RE Meteor.

Royal Enfield Scram 411

This upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been spotted countless times over the past year, and now it appears that the Chennai-based company is going to launch it soon. The Scram 411 will undoubtedly be one of Royal Enfield's first launches for 2022. Expected to be a slightly more affordable version of the Himalayan ADV, its focus will be more geared towards normal road travel.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

At the recent EICMA, Royal Enfield displayed the SG 650 concept and the production-spec version may be launched in India by the end of 2022. Several times in India, the motorcycle has been spotted getting tested as it is already in the development stages.

Updates in existing RE

According to sources, the company will bring many updates to its product line this year. In addition, the company has also been spotted testing a new exhaust configuration on the Interceptor 650, as well as an updated Bullet 350.

