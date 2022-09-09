Tata Motors is now biggest SUV maker in India with Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari: THIS SUV remained on top

Tata Motors is one of the prominent Indian automakers and has been recently noticing an increase in its sales numbers compared to last year. The Indian auto major sold 47,170 units of its vehicles in August 2022, a 68 per cent increase compared to 28,017 units at the same time last year. However, in July, the automaker sold 47,506 units July 2022, which is a sales dip of 1 percent. Needless to say, these sales numbers are not equally divided among the various models sold by automakers in India like Tata Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, and others.

Best-selling Tata Cars in India

Tata Nexon compact SUV became the best-selling model of Tata Motors, selling out 15,085 units in the Indian market. Furthermore, the SUV brought pride to its makers by becoming the second best-selling SUV in the country. The top spot was captured by Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which sold 108 units more compared to Tata Nexon in India.

The title of becoming the second best-selling Tata car in India was held by Tata Punch which managed to sell 12,006 units in August 2022. Punch was followed by Tata Tiago, which had 7,209 units last month, noticing a growth of 27 per cent in YoY sales. Tiago sold 5,658 units in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Tata Altroz sold 4,968 units in August 2022, noticing a dip of 20 per cent in YoY sales. It is to be noted that 6,175 units of the model were sold last year. The trail was followed by Tata Tigor selling 3,486 units and noticing a massive growth of 108 per cent in YoY sales. The numbers indicate the growth in the sales of the compact sedan over time.

Meanwhile, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari sold the least number of units, with Harrier selling 2,596 and Safari selling 1,820 units in India. It is to be noted that Tata Harrier noticed a dip of 5 per cent in YoY sales while Safari managed to get a 3 increase for the same.