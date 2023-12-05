Tata Motors Launches Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, And Ace HT+ Trucks In India: Deets

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+ in India. These new vehicles are designed to carry higher payloads over longer distances with better economics. Offering best in classs features, these vehicles can be used for a variety of applications, delivering higher profits and productivity, both in urban and rural India. Tata Motors also launched improved versions of its popular Intra V50 and Ace Diesel vehicles, reengineered to lower fuel consumption with reduced cost of ownership. With these new launches, Tata Motors now offers the widest range of small commercial vehicles and pickups, enabling customers to choose the most optimal vehicle for their requirements. Bookings for these vehicles are now open across all Tata Motors CV dealerships, across the country.

Tata Intra V70

The Intra new-gen pickup redefines the pickup landscape with enhanced drivability, highest payload capacity, large loading area, high ground clearance and powerful drivetrain. It is powered by the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine, comes with Fleet Edge telematics system and the longest load body of 9.7 feet. Its cabin is designed to offer car-like comfort and fatigue-free driving experience.

Tata Intra V20 Gold Bi-Fuel

India’s first and only bi-fuel pickup, conceptualised for an anxiety-free commute, leverages the efficiency and profitability of CNG with all-terrain capability and comes with Fleet Edge telematics system for efficient fleet management. With enhanced payload capacity of 1,200kg and three CNG tanks for go-anywhere capability, it is designed to deliver uninterrupted operations and higher profits.

Tata Ace HT+

India’s most successful commercial vehicle, with over 20 lakh customers, now comes with higher power and efficiency of a turbocharged diesel engine with a longer load body and increased payload capacity of 900kg. Its reliable aggregates offer lower maintenance costs and higher earnings. It represents a two fold advantage – the operating economics of Tata Ace with power and performance similar to pickups. Additionally, Tata Intra V50 now offers customer friendly technology on emissions, providing low cost of ownership to customers. The Ace Diesel is meticulously enhanced to seamlessly adapt to a diverse range of duty cycles, ensuring optimal performance and delivering peace of mind to the customers.