Tata Motors Launches RDE Compliant Vehicles in India; Updates Tiago, Nexon and more

Tata Motors has updated its vehicle lineup with the launch of new BS6 Phase II of vehicles compliant with RDE norms. The updates have been made to the entire portfolio as per the latest emission norms. The upgrades have an impact on the portfolio in the form of updated Petrol, Diesel, and CNG powertrain options. In an effort to improve the safety and comfort of its consumers, the business has also implemented additional features.

Along with this, the Company has also increased its standard warranty of 2 Years/ 75,000 kms to 3 Years/ 1 lakh kms across the range, offering a hassle-free ownership experience.

The low end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on road mileage.

Reinforcing the trust on diesel engines and to offer multiple choices to its customers, the company has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.

The upgrades also come in the form of added features. For instance, TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety. It also gets a quieter Cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable, safer, and enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also increased the prices of Tata Nexon SUV a few petrol and diesel variants of the SUV are now expensive by up to Rs 15,000. The petrol variant of the price hike of up to Rs 10,00 bringin the price between Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the diesel powered Nexon now gets a price hike of Rs 15,000 driving the price range up between Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom).