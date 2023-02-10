Delhi Government Seizes 250 Old Vehicles Ahead of G20 Summit; Check Details Here

As part of a crackdown in advance of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has seized roughly 250 overage vehicles, an official said. Between January and October of last year, five million automobiles had their registrations cancelled, and the Transport department's enforcement officers are keeping a close eye on the situation.

This is being done to ensure that such vehicles do not ply in Delhi in the run-up to the G20 Summit. The official claimed that they are one of the main sources of pollution.

Around the national capital, 80 teams have been organised to seize these automobiles and transfer them for scrap, the official said.

Also read: PM Modi Mumbai Visit Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory For February 10; Check Routes to Avoid

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

The move from Delhi Traffic Police omes in an effort to change and beautify Delhi before the summit. A while ago, the Delhi government has ordered drivers of all passenger-carrying vehicles, such as autos and cabs, to wear the required grey uniform. Failure to comply could result in a driver receiving a 10,000 fine, according to an order issued by the transport department on Monday.

Furthermore, the MCD will conduct a 15-day drive to clean roadways and remove temporary and permanent encroachment from walkways in the national capital in order to beautify the area before the G20 Summit in September. Adding to it the overhead cables will also be rearranged or removed in the places deemed worthy.

On December 1, India took over the G20 chairmanship for a full year. 55 sites in India will host more than 200 meetings. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union are all members of the G20.

With PTI Inputs