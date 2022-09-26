Tata Motors launches Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 in India, prices start from Rs 8.67 lakh: Details inside

Tata Motors is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the Indian market. To upkeep its strength and position in the Indian market, the brand has launched a series of new pickup trucks in our market - Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50. To celebrate the launch of these pickups, the company has also delivered 750 units of them in the country today itself. As per the brand, the pickup truck space is a blooming one, and therefore, it is registering a warm response from the market. Furthermore, the brand adds, these trucks have been designed keeping in mind the requirement of the Indian market and offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range.

Tata Yodha 2.0

The Yodha 2.0 from Tata Motors offers the highest payload capacity of its segment - 2,000 kilograms. Furthermore, the Tata Yodha 2.0 comes with a 2.2L diesel engine with 250 Nm torque. Gradability of 30 per cent also remains the highest-in-segment affair. Tata Motors also offers metallic bumpers and fenders on the Yodha 2.0. The Yodha 2.0 is launched in the Indian market at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Intra V50

Tata Intra V50 also has the highest rated payload of 1.5 tonnes, thanks to its torquey 2.5L diesel engine that churns out 220 Nm torque. To further enhance its carrying capacity, the Intra boasts the longest load body of 2,960 mm. Talking of prices, Intra V50 is priced at Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Intra V20 bi-fuel

Interestingly, the Tata Intra gets a bi-fuel engine that displaces 1.2L to develop 160 Nm of torque and making the Tata Intra V20 bi-fuel capable of carrying a payload of 1,000 kilograms. In fact, it has a range of 700 km.